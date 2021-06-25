Feedback

Parents Arrested After Three Kids Found Living In A Truck In A Parking Lot

By Bill Galluccio

June 25, 2021

Two parents have been arrested after authorities in Oklahoma found their three children living in "deplorable conditions" in a truck. The Del City Police Department received a complaint that the truck was parked in a Walmart parking lot and hadn't moved for several days.

When officers went to check out the vehicle, they found bags of trash and clothes on the ground. They learned that three children, ages 2, 14, and 17, had been living in the truck for at least three days.

"The children were not bathed, they were dirty, clothes were very dirty, the baby's diaper was full," Major Bradley Rule with the Del City Police Department told KWTV. "It was pretty deplorable conditions. The children did not have any food immediately available to them, they said they had some that morning they had no water available to them or anything like that."

The childrens' parents, Michel Falk and Amy Bohannan were nowhere to found. Several hours later, they showed up at the truck and were taken into custody. Officers found methamphetamine on Falk while checking him for weapons.

They were both taken to the Oklahoma County jail and booked on child neglect charges. Falk is also facing drug charges.

The children were taken into custody by the Department of Human Services and are now staying with a relative.

