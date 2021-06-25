Police Stop Exorcism In Lumber Aisle At Pennsylvania Hardware Store

Authorities in Pennsylvania responded to reports that a group of people was performing an exorcism in the lumber aisle at a Home Depot in Dickson City.

Authorities did not provide many details about the bizarre incident, but a Facebook post listing all the calls the department responded to went viral. The group was reportedly trying to exorcise demons from dead trees.

"3:26pm Commerce Blvd. @ Home Depot for disorderly people having an exorcism in the lumber isle [SIC] for the dead trees. They were escorted out of the building," the Dickson City Police Department wrote.

People commented on the post, joking about the strange incident.

"May the price of plywood come down...the name of christ compels you.....," Paul Nichols wrote.

Stefan Bruno Lohrer replied, saying he wanted to witness the exorcism in person.

"I feel slighted. I wish I could witness an exorcism in the lumber aisle of Home Depot. LOL"

Mary Jo Navin wondered, "Does excoriated wood cost more?"

One person wants to know where the videos of the alleged exorcism are.

"How does a wood exorcism happen in 2021, and not a single person in Home Depot videoed this for our entertainment. I need answers," Ashley Faraday wrote.

Officials did not say why the group was trying to exorcise demons from the wood or if they will face charges for their actions.