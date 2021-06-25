Sam Hunt reflects on a relationship that could've been in an unreleased song called 'Came the Closest.' The country star shared a short preview of the new song on Thursday (June 24) and the lyrics paint a picture of a happily ever after that almost was.

"Oh, but that ain't right," Hunt sings. "'Cause I always gotta know what's behind the other door / I'm never gonna be that straight-laced Sunday-morning man you were lookin' for / Nobody's ever tied me down in a clapboard house, some kids and a bed of roses / But you came the closest ..."

Hunt posted the snippet on Instagram, writing simply: "This is a rough acoustic demo of a new song called 'Came the Closest.'"