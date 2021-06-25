Feedback

Sam Hunt Reflects On What Could've Been In 'Came The Closest'

By Emily Lee

June 25, 2021

Sam Hunt reflects on a relationship that could've been in an unreleased song called 'Came the Closest.' The country star shared a short preview of the new song on Thursday (June 24) and the lyrics paint a picture of a happily ever after that almost was.

"Oh, but that ain't right," Hunt sings. "'Cause I always gotta know what's behind the other door / I'm never gonna be that straight-laced Sunday-morning man you were lookin' for / Nobody's ever tied me down in a clapboard house, some kids and a bed of roses / But you came the closest ..."

Hunt posted the snippet on Instagram, writing simply: "This is a rough acoustic demo of a new song called 'Came the Closest.'"

The recording only lasts about 1 minute and 15 seconds, so fans don't get the whole story. Hunt left his fans on a cliffhanger, too, as he sings: "We never married, 'cause I never asked / I left the diamond under the glass."

Hunt didn't reveal any details about when—or if—he'll release the finished track. We'll just have to wait and see.

