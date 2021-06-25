This Restaurant Has The Best Wings In Ohio

Everyone loves a good plate of wings, but some of them stand out among the rest.

That’s why Esquire mapped out the best wing spot in every state.

Esquire “identified places on Yelp with a large number of reviews raving about wings, and then ranked those spots using a variety of factors (including total volume and ratings) to bring you the best of the best in your neck of the U.S.,” the publication explains.

So, which wing spot is the best one in Ohio?

Esquire found that it’s Midwest BBQ & Creamery, located in Loveland.

Here’s what Esquire says about it:

“These smoked-then-fried wings come in a variety of wet sauce or dry rub options to satisfy everyone in your squad's tastes (yes, even the super-picky eaters!).”

Find out ore about Midwest BBQ & Creamery here.

See the full list from Esquire here.