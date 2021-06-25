Feedback

What Recruits Are Saying About OU's ChampU BBQ

By Anna Gallegos

June 25, 2021

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Oklahoma v Florida
Photo: Getty Images

The Sooners made a splash when it invited its football recruits to campus for the annual ChampU BBQ over the weekend.

It was the first major recruiting event after the dead period ended on June 1, and recruits lined up to get photos with OU players who have gone pro.

OU moved the ChampU BBQ from July to June so NFL players could attend, The Oklahoman reported. It also gave the potential players and their parents valuable face time with the Sooners coaching staff and future teammates after a year when most recruiting took place over Zoom.

“The atmosphere was amazing, never been to anything like this, it was really special. I would say meeting some of the greats that played here and in the pros! Just how special this place is. All the pros choose to come back and even have houses here, which shows their love for Norman," Luke Montgomery told 24/7 Sports. Montgomery is the nation’s No. 5 offensive tackle for the class of 2023 and is from Ohio.

For players that have already committed to the Sooners, the trip validated their decision.

“It was even greater than I had expected, and it’s crazy how they can take all these recruits and their families from all different places and walks of life and bring everyone in and make it feel like home. It felt like a giant family reunion and it was so much fun to be a part of," said Jason Llewellyn, who committed to OU in February.

The recruits said they were impressed that they got to hang out with pros like Trent Williams, Adrian Peterson, Jalen Hurts, and Kyler Murray.

