Here's How You Can Help Victims Of The Miami Condo Collapse

Rescue workers are continuing search efforts for the 159 unaccounted for individuals in the the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condo in the Surfside town of Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed four people have died and a total of 159 individuals are unaccounted for in relation to the partial collapse in which an estimated 55 condominiums fell to the ground at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday (June 24).

As search efforts continue, CNN has provided a list of organizations that are accepting donations to support the victims of the Surfside condominium collapse:

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is also advising loved ones to file an online missing persons report for any loved ones that live within the partially collapsed tower and my be unaccounted for.

The bodies of three more victims were located at the site, bringing the death toll to four, after it was initially reported that one person was confirmed to have died in the collapse on Thursday (June 24).

Mayor Levine Cava also confirmed a total of 120 individuals have been accounted for in relation to the collapse.

Officials told NBC Miami that residents were being moved to the Surfside Community Center and all streets in the area of the collapse were closed.

The Champlain Towers South Condos are located at 8777 Collins Avenue and were built in 1981.