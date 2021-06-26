Megan Thee Stallion Announces Swimwear Line With Fashion Nova

Megan thee Stallion is ready for the summer.

Days after the kickoff of the scorching season, the rapper announced a swimwear collection with Fashion Nova, along with a number of sizzling shots of her in the 80s Miami-themed numbers. While the new swimwear collection features several show-stopping pieces like the string bikini, which is available in black latex, pink and neon yellow, it also includes modest items like cover-ups, dresses and accessories. Most importantly, the new line is meant for all kinds of body types, with prices ranges from $19.99 to $49.99. Click here to see the collection in full!

"We worked hard to make sure all the sexiest pieces, for all body types, were in this collection," the chart-topper said in a statement with WWD. "I am so excited to get my hotties ready for summer."

It's been a big week for Hot Girl Meg. In addition to announcing the venture, the rapper is also gearing up for the 2021 BET Awards, where she leads the pack of nominations with 7 honors, alongside Da Baby. The star is also scheduled to hit the stage for a performance at the ceremony, which will take place on Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.