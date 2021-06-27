Bobcat Family Moved Into Woman's Front Yard A Month Ago, Refuse To Leave

An Arizona woman says that a family of bobcats has taken over her front yard. Kate Smith said that the mother and her two cubs showed up about a month ago and made themselves right at home.

"These guys have been here a month," Smith told KPNX. "I've been told that as soon as the cubs are old enough to hunt on their own, they should be moving on, but they've been here a while."

Smith explained that officials with Arizona Game and Fish Department told her that moving the bobcats would likely cause the wild animals to die.

"The answer they gave me was that if you take them out of their territory, they typically don't survive, so I said, 'oh, forget it," she said. "They're territorial, so if you plop them down in an area they're unfamiliar with, they usually won't make it."

Smith told the news station that she has posted signs at the bottom of her driveway warning neighbors and guests about the bobcats. She is also keeping her dog locked inside her house until the bobcats decide to move away.

Smith shared a photo on Twitter showing the three bobcats lounging outside of her front door.