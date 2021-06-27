The Killers' music video for their song "For Reasons Unknown" came out 14 years ago, but the band is now revealing a "fun fact" about the music video shoot — the song that Brandon Flowers was really playing while shooting the visual.

While filming the music video for "For Reasons Unknown," which Flowers plays bass on, the frontman was not playing the song — he was playing something else: the unmistakeable and infamous Seinfeld bassline.

On the band's Twitter account, along with a link to their music video, they tweeted, "Fun fact: Brandon is just playing the Seinfeld bassline during the whole video shoot."