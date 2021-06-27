Lorde Explains Why 'Solar Power' Isn't Her 'Big Climate Change Record'

Solar Power is Lorde's third full-length album following 2017's Melodrama, and showcases 12 new songs, including the recently-released lead single and title track, "Solar Power." In a newsletter sent to fans, Lorde said of her new music:

"It's my divine pleasure to be introducing you, at long last, to my third studio album, SOLAR POWER. The first song, also called SOLAR POWER and written and produced by myself and Jack, is the first of the rays. It's about that infections, flirtatious, summer energy that takes hold of us all, come June (or December, if you're a Southern Hemisphere baby like me but I know that's literally IMPOSSIBLE for you all to wrap your little heads around so don't worry about it!!). I made everything with friends here in New Zealand. My best mate Ophelia took the cover photo, lying on the sand as I leapt over her, both of us laughing. The director who made my first ever music video, Joel, helped me create the videos, building an entire cinematic universe that I can't wait for you to see."

She added, "The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I'm outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I've learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through."