Man Crashes Stolen Truck Into Home, Kills Two People, Gets Killed By Cops

Authorities in Massachussettes shot and killed a suspected gunman who killed two people after stealing a truck and crashing it into a home. The Massachusetts State Police said that the suspect, who has not been identified, stole a truck owned by a plumbing and drain company and crashed into a home in Winthrop, which is about six miles northeast of Boston. There was nobody in the house at the time of the crash.

When the suspect exited the vehicle, he shot and killed two people.

"I saw the kid climbing out of the truck. He had no shoes on. He was a little disoriented, and then he walked down towards the laundromat," witness Bob Harrington told WCBV. "Then there was another blue car there, and someone was saying: 'Stop! Stop!' I was looking at this from my window, and then I heard (gunfire), so then I ran down to the street and ran down toward the scene and saw a girl in the middle of the street. ... It was a shootout."

Authorities found one woman on the ground with a gunshot wound half a block from the accident scene. She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Another person, identified as retired Massachusetts State Police trooper David L. Green confronted the shooter in an alleyway and was shot and killed.

“Trooper David Green more than upheld the ideals of integrity, professionalism, and service to others that are the hallmarks of a great Trooper. We are heartbroken by his loss and offer our condolences to his family and friends," MSP Superintendent Col. Christopher Mason said in a statement.

When officers arrived, they engaged the suspect and killed him.

Two other people were injured when the suspect crashed the stolen truck into their car. They were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Authorities have not determined a motive for the suspect's actions.