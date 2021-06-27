Med Students Help Passenger Who Suffered Mid-Flight Medical Emergency

A pair of medical students from Louisiana State University jumped into action when a passenger suffered a medical emergency in the middle of a flight to Greece.

Heather Duplessis and Lauren Bagneris were in their seats when they heard the flight crew ask if any passengers were medical professionals. When nobody responded, the two women volunteered their services and went to check on the woman.

The woman started feeling light-headed and collapsed. Duplessis and Bagneris determined that she likely had low blood sugar and had become overheated. They checked the woman's vitals and kept a doctor on the ground apprised of the situation. They managed to get the woman to drink juice and eat food as they helped cool her down.

By the time the plane landed, the woman was feeling much better.

"The patient ended up feeling much better thanks to these two talented doctors in the making and their LSU medical education. Way to Geaux Tigers! You do us proud!!!," the LSU Health and Service Center wrote on Facebook.