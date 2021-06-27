Mickey Guyton Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Gorgeous Photos

Mickey Guyton celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with husband Grant Savoy by sharing some sweet photos from their gorgeous big day.

Several of the photos Guyton shared were of her and her husband at the alter after saying their "I do's," and one walking hand in hand back down the aisle, as well as a shot from the reception and a gorgeous photo of the couple surrounded by friends and family holding sparklers. Mickey also shared a photo of Savoy with their son, all smiles.

Along with the pictures, Mickey wrote a special message for her love, wishing him a happy anniversary. She shared, "Happy anniversary BB! Thank you for holding me up and holding me down. We f***ing made it!"