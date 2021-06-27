Mickey Guyton Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Gorgeous Photos
By Taylor Fields
June 27, 2021
Mickey Guyton celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with husband Grant Savoy by sharing some sweet photos from their gorgeous big day.
Several of the photos Guyton shared were of her and her husband at the alter after saying their "I do's," and one walking hand in hand back down the aisle, as well as a shot from the reception and a gorgeous photo of the couple surrounded by friends and family holding sparklers. Mickey also shared a photo of Savoy with their son, all smiles.
Along with the pictures, Mickey wrote a special message for her love, wishing him a happy anniversary. She shared, "Happy anniversary BB! Thank you for holding me up and holding me down. We f***ing made it!"
Guyton and Savoy tied the knot in Kauai, Hawaii on June 26, 2017 in a small, beautiful and intimate ceremony at the Kauai Marriott Resort. She told PEOPLE of the big day, "Having a big wedding is really not my thing, so when my family decided on a vacation to Kauai, I thought, 'Why not let it be a family vacation turned wedding?'"
The country singer/songwriter added, "We got married in front of 23 family and friends on the beach. It was absolutely gorgeous! My husband has family from Kauai so it was important to him to have a luau at the wedding reception."
Mickey and Grant met through Guyton's best friend — Savoy's stepsister, and dated for several years before getting engaged. The couple now shares their son Grayson, who came into the world back in February of this year. Guyton shared while welcoming her baby boy, along with a few photos from the hospital, "The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done. Welcome to the world Grayson!"