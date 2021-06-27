Feedback

Riley Green Invites 'Coolest Backup Singer' On Stage During Concert

By Taylor Fields

June 27, 2021

Riley Green surprised the crowd with "one of the coolest backup singers" during his concert in Oklahoma over the weekend, and it was too cute.

During his show at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Oklahoma, Green made dreams come true and pulled a little girl named Alivia up on stage with him to help him sing his song "Different 'Round Here" — and it happened to be Alivia's first concert ever (and her favorite song of his)!

Riley shared the video of he and Alivia singing together, along with the caption, "Had one of the coolest backup singers last night at the show. #differentroundhere #playersmakeplays #weouthere #countrymusic #firstconcertever."

In the sweet clip Riley told Alivia, "Alright, listen. We're going to sing the last chorus, but you gotta start it, and the crowd's gonna sing it. OK?" And then Alivia started singing the song while the rest of the crowd joined in and cheered her on.

Alivia's Aunt Emily, also took to social media to share some photos of the special night, and revealed that they had actually run into the country singer/songwriter in the casino before the show, and that he gave the little one an autographed setlist from the concert, as well as invited them to hang out backstage to say hello. She wrote:

"Alivia’s first concert....first we run into Riley Green in the casino and get to meet him briefly, then during her favorite song, he pulls her on stage to sing, then they give her an autographed setlist but to top it off they invited us backstage to hang out and chat where he gave her a hat with a personalized note on it! This girls dreams were surpassed beyond belief! I can’t thank Riley and his team enough for making her first concert one she will NEVER forget!"

Riley Green

