Riley Green Invites 'Coolest Backup Singer' On Stage During Concert

Riley Green surprised the crowd with "one of the coolest backup singers" during his concert in Oklahoma over the weekend, and it was too cute.

During his show at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Oklahoma, Green made dreams come true and pulled a little girl named Alivia up on stage with him to help him sing his song "Different 'Round Here" — and it happened to be Alivia's first concert ever (and her favorite song of his)!

Riley shared the video of he and Alivia singing together, along with the caption, "Had one of the coolest backup singers last night at the show. #differentroundhere #playersmakeplays #weouthere #countrymusic #firstconcertever."

In the sweet clip Riley told Alivia, "Alright, listen. We're going to sing the last chorus, but you gotta start it, and the crowd's gonna sing it. OK?" And then Alivia started singing the song while the rest of the crowd joined in and cheered her on.