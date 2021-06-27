It's been 13 years since Travis Barker survived a terrible plane crash that killed four and injured his close friend Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein, but the blink-182 drummer is growing more hopeful that he will get on a plane again, according to a new tweet.

Barker and Goldstein both suffered severe burns and were hospitalized after a small jet they were flying on in September 2008 burst into flames after hitting an embankment. Managing to escape through an emergency exit of the plane, they were the only passengers to survive the horrific crash.

Since the deadly crash, Barker has never flown again, and in order to travel to concerts in North America to perform, he's been using buses as his main mode of transportation. The drummer has even gone on cruise ships to get to Europe to tour with blink-182.

But, in a new tweet, Baker shared that despite his fear of flying, he just might fly again. He simply shared, "I might fly again," along with an airplane emoji.