Trisha Yearwood & Brooke Eden Sing 'She's In Love With The Girl' At Opry
By Taylor Fields
June 28, 2021
Trisha Yearwood joined Brooke Eden on stage at the Grande Ole Opry for a special performance of Yearwood's "She's In Love With The Boy" — but with a twist.
In honor of Pride Month, and Brooke's recent engagement to her girlfriend, Hilary Hoover, Trisha changed the lyrics of the song from "She's in love with the boy" to "She's in love with the girl."
Before performing the song, Eden addressed the crowd and explained, "We are reaching the 30th anniversary of one of my favorite songs to sing when I was growing up. My mom said that there is a tape cassette somewhere of me singing a song by one of my favorite artists, Trisha Yearwood. This song is called 'She's In Love With A Boy.'"
And when Trisha joined Brooke on stage to sing the song, she congratulated her on getting engaged to Hilary (who works for her and Garth Brooks), and said, "There's a lot of rainbow going on, we've got some Pride going on this month. Love is love. You can't just say it, you gotta mean it. So, I think we should turn this song for you tonight. Because she's in love with a girl, I'm in love with a boy. Let's just sing it for everybody."
Taking to Instagram to share her Opry performance with Trisha, Brooke shared along with the video, "Trisha said it best when she said, 'Love is love…you can’t just say it- you have to mean it. Let’s sing this song for EVERYONE…she’s in love with the boy, she’s in love with the girl.' This year marks the 30th anniversary of 'She’s In Love With The Boy' and it was Trisha’s idea to change it up to celebrate @hilary_hoover and I’s proposal, Pride month, and LOVE in general. It meant so much to share this moment with @trishayearwood last night, especially on the @oprystage!! This is country music."
Yearwood echoed on her own Instagram, "Love One Another. Love is love. You can’t just say it. You’ve gotta mean it. xo #loveoneanother."