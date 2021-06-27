Trisha Yearwood joined Brooke Eden on stage at the Grande Ole Opry for a special performance of Yearwood's "She's In Love With The Boy" — but with a twist.

In honor of Pride Month, and Brooke's recent engagement to her girlfriend, Hilary Hoover, Trisha changed the lyrics of the song from "She's in love with the boy" to "She's in love with the girl."

Before performing the song, Eden addressed the crowd and explained, "We are reaching the 30th anniversary of one of my favorite songs to sing when I was growing up. My mom said that there is a tape cassette somewhere of me singing a song by one of my favorite artists, Trisha Yearwood. This song is called 'She's In Love With A Boy.'"

And when Trisha joined Brooke on stage to sing the song, she congratulated her on getting engaged to Hilary (who works for her and Garth Brooks), and said, "There's a lot of rainbow going on, we've got some Pride going on this month. Love is love. You can't just say it, you gotta mean it. So, I think we should turn this song for you tonight. Because she's in love with a girl, I'm in love with a boy. Let's just sing it for everybody."