WILLOW Reveals The Story Behind 'Transparent Soul' & Pop-Punk Sound
By Taylor Fields
June 28, 2021
WILLOW, aka Willow Smith, is channeling all of her growth in the music industry over the last ten years into her forthcoming album, and the iHeartRadio On The Verge artist has already kicked things off with her pop punk single "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" featuring blink-182's Travis Barker.
The first track off of her upcoming album, Lately I Feel Everything, WILLOW says of the track, "'t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l,' to me, means having such an awareness of your emotional state, and even your joys and your triggers. And when someone comes into your presence, maybe they're not going to be showing you the most authentic version of themselves or the most authentic version of their intentions, but because you're so in touch with your own shadow side and with your own emotions that you can see through that, and you can see their true energy and their true intentions behind what they may be portraying to you."
In the song WILLOW sings, "I knew a boy just like you/ He’s a snake just like you/ Such a fake just like you/ But I can see the truth/ Transparent soul/ I can see right through, just so you know."
WILLOW also explained of how 't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l' came to be, "The creative process of making 't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l' was kind of a little long because I needed to find the pop punk sound that worked for me. Obviously, I knew that I wanted the album to have, and the single, to have a foundation of pop-punk, but I knew there needed to be some sort of mix in there, an alternative mix, a moody mix. So I needed to do a couple more demos, I needed to kind of figure out all of the varieties of genre mixing with pop punk that was most authentic to me, and 't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l' ended up being that perfect mixture that I was looking for."
Lately I Feel Everything, is set to be released on July 16, and includes "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l," as well as her latest offering from the project, a song called "Lipstick," which she wrote and produced. The record draws influence from the alt rock, pop-punk and emo artists and bands she listened to as a teenager like Avril Lavigne, My Chemical Romance and Paramore. In a statement, WILLOW explains, "I thought this was a really dope outlet for a new energy I wanted to bring to my music."