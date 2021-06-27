WILLOW Reveals The Story Behind 'Transparent Soul' & Pop-Punk Sound

WILLOW, aka Willow Smith, is channeling all of her growth in the music industry over the last ten years into her forthcoming album, and the iHeartRadio On The Verge artist has already kicked things off with her pop punk single "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" featuring blink-182's Travis Barker.

The first track off of her upcoming album, Lately I Feel Everything, WILLOW says of the track, "'t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l,' to me, means having such an awareness of your emotional state, and even your joys and your triggers. And when someone comes into your presence, maybe they're not going to be showing you the most authentic version of themselves or the most authentic version of their intentions, but because you're so in touch with your own shadow side and with your own emotions that you can see through that, and you can see their true energy and their true intentions behind what they may be portraying to you."

In the song WILLOW sings, "I knew a boy just like you/ He’s a snake just like you/ Such a fake just like you/ But I can see the truth/ Transparent soul/ I can see right through, just so you know."