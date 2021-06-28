1 Nebraska College Is Among The Best Large Colleges For Starting A Career

There’s no shortage of options when it comes to selecting a college, but some of them are better institutions for launching careers than others.

That’s why Zippia, a career expert hub, ranked the best large institutions in the U.S.:

“Since you’ll be working until you retire, you shouldn’t just make decisions willy nilly when it comes to your career. You’re going to want to be completely happy with your decision.

“Which is why choosing the right college is important. By looking into the highest listed job placement ratings, we discovered the best large colleges for getting a job after graduation.”

Zippia used information from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System to find the four-year colleges in each state with enrollment over 20,000 students, and cross-reference small colleges with College Scorecard data to find the best job placement rankings. That’s when the team pinpointed each state’s college with the highest job placement rate, the report explains.

So, which college is the best one in Nebraska?

Zippia says University of Nebraska-Lincoln stands out among the rest.

These are the Top 10 Best Large Institutions:

See the full report — including more info about each college — here.