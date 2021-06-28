Jennifer Aniston Revealed Her Favorite Self-Care Secrets

While chatting with Forbes recently, Jennifer Aniston revealed the self-care routine she's established for herself over the years. According to the Friends actress, a solid morning routine is all you need to start your day off right.

Aniston calls self-care "a daily thing" for her. "My self-care is my morning routine," she explained. "I don't pick up my phone till I'm finished walking my dogs, feeding the dogs, meditating, journaling, making my coffee. You know, just having a nice clear head, and then I'll go into the world, so to speak."

"It's not just nutritional—it's emotional, spiritual, everything," Aniston said of her approach to self-care. "What you watch and what you take in, whether it's through the news, what you read or what you do on social media, you have to be really diligent on being good about what you take in because it's really toxic and we're emotional creatures. It's all part of the whole; the sum of the wellness to me is all of it."

For those who want to start their own self-care routines, Aniston has some words of wisdom. "Start with 10 minutes—10 minutes walking, 10 minutes meditating. Two pages of journaling—give yourself three minutes to journal, set a timer. Give yourself little goals," she shared. "And then once you start to love it, you'll realize oh, I just went for four minutes. I have a girlfriend who got a Peloton bike and she said okay, I can only get to five minutes. Now she's up to 45 minutes. It's just about giving yourself that allowance to take baby steps."

