Hiker Missing For 8 Days In The Wilderness Survived By Eating Berries

A hiker who disappeared in Washington state was found after spending eight days in the wilderness. 25-year-old Andrew Devers was reported missing after he failed to return from a multi-day hike near the Middle Fork Campground in North Bend.

Authorities launched a search and rescue campaign but were unable to find any signs of Devers. After a few days, they suspended their search efforts.

On Sunday (June 27), a trail runner spotted Devers Middle Fork Campground in North Bend and called 911. Rescue workers found Devers and transported him to the hospital for evaluation. They did not provide any information on his condition or say if he suffered any injuries.

Officials said he was lucky to have favorable weather conditions while he was lost in the wilderness and that he survived by eating berries and drinking river water.

"We're obviously very glad that he was found," King County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Tim Meyer told the Seattle Times.