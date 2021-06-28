Nick Jonas Surprises Fan Wearing Jonas Brothers Merch While Walking Her Dog
By Emily Lee
June 28, 2021
This Jons Brothers fan is definitely going to remember this!
On Sunday (June 27), Nick Jonas shared a hilarious and sweet video of himself, along with his brothers/bandmates Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, surprising a fan wearing a Jonas Brothers t-shirt. In the video, Nick, Joe and Kevin are driving in a car together when they spot a fan rocking their concert merch while walking her dog. The trio rolled down their windows to say hello.
From the driver's seat, Nick called out, "Nice shirt!" to the fan, a woman named Margo. After realizing it was the Jonas Brothers, Margo said, "Oh my god! Oh my god!"
Hey! Nice shirt! @jonasbrothers pic.twitter.com/utU3DTsGXN— NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) June 27, 2021
Margo then took a selfie with Nick, Joe, and Kevin, which she, of course, shared on Instagram. "The Jonas Brothers told me they like my shirt, oh my f***ing god," she wrote.
Luckily for Margo, she'll be able to grab new tour merch from the Jonas Brothers soon. They're set to head out on the Remember This Tour in August. While chatting with ET recently, Nick teased what fans like Margo can expect from the tour, including new songs to jam out to. "We've been working together in this year and a half where we've been apart, and always kind of keeping on the grind a little bit, trying to find new songs and new inspiration," he said. "I think with the tour in mind, it would make sense [to have new music], but again I don't wanna give too much away, just keep your eyes and ears open."