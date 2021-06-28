Orlando Bloom Shares Rare Family Photo Katy Perry And Son Flynn

This is so sweet.

On Sunday (June 27), Orlando Bloom took to Instagram to share a rare family photo featuring Katy Perry and his 10-year-old son Flynn. Bloom can be seen walking in-between his fiance and his son in the photo, holding on tight to their hands as they enjoy a walk together.

"FAMILY LOVE," the Pirates of the Caribbean actor captioned the adorable snap. He fittingly added the red heart emoji, too.