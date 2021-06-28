Feedback

Orlando Bloom Shares Rare Family Photo Katy Perry And Son Flynn

By Emily Lee

June 28, 2021

MONACO-GALA-CHARITY-GLOBAL-OCEAN
Photo: Getty Photos

This is so sweet.

On Sunday (June 27), Orlando Bloom took to Instagram to share a rare family photo featuring Katy Perry and his 10-year-old son Flynn. Bloom can be seen walking in-between his fiance and his son in the photo, holding on tight to their hands as they enjoy a walk together.

"FAMILY LOVE," the Pirates of the Caribbean actor captioned the adorable snap. He fittingly added the red heart emoji, too.

Bloom shares Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, while he and Perry welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Daisy, in August 2020. Daisy does not appear in the photo with her parents and brother.

