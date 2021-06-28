PHOTOS: Zendaya's 'Ethereal' BET Awards Look Paid Tribute To Beyoncé

Last night's (June 27th) BET Awards in Los Angeles were full of "show-stopping style moments," reported Vogue. One superstar took it to the next level.

Zendaya, with some help from an archive Versace dress, paid tribute to Beyoncé in a stunning way.

The "ethereal" purple gown that Zendaya wore, though it had a longer skirt, was the same dress that Beyoncé wore to the 2003 BET Awards. The dress was a look from the Italian house's spring 2003 collection, according to Vogue.

The dress was originally worn by Beyoncé during her first solo performance outside of Destiny's Child while performing her hit, 'Crazy in Love.'

The dress was worn courtesy of Zendaya's stylist along with Holywood fashion guru Law Roach.

Donatella Versace gave the look her seal of approval, writing on Instagram:

"Zendaya! You looked just sensational last night. I'll never forget Beyoncé wearing this in 2003. A tough act to follow but you aced it effortlessly! You got me looking!"

See photos of her look, posted by Versace on Instagram, below: