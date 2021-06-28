Prince Harry & Prince William Fought At Prince Philip's Funeral

According to Lacey, Harry and William's pleasantries ended "within minutes" of "getting inside the castle and beyond camera vision." Once they were inside, the estranged brothers "started quarrelling again."

"There they were, at each other's throats as fiercely as ever," a friend of the family told Lacey. "The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said."

While some initial reports after the funeral claimed the brothers sat down for a meeting with their father, Prince Charles, while Harry was back in the U.K., Lacey now reports that this didn't happen. "There was no reconciliation, and no brotherly sit-down or 'mini summit' following Prince Philip's funeral on April 17," Lacey revealed. "The conflict between [Princess] Diana's two bitterly divided sons does not seem likely to end any time soon."