Prince Harry & Prince William Fought At Prince Philip's Funeral
By Emily Lee
June 28, 2021
Prince Harry's reunion with his older brother, Prince William, back in April was not as civil as it appeared. After more than a year without seeing each other in person, Harry and William were reunited at Prince Philip's funeral. While they appeared to be pleasantly chatting with each other after the service, a new report from royal historian Robert Lacey claims things turned ugly between the brothers when the cameras stopped rolling.
Lacey, who wrote Battle of Brothers and consultant on The Crown for Netflix, writes that many members of the extended royal family hoped their grandfather's funeral "would bring the warring brothers together in an atmosphere of reflection." Unfortunately, that wasn't the case.
According to Lacey, Harry and William's pleasantries ended "within minutes" of "getting inside the castle and beyond camera vision." Once they were inside, the estranged brothers "started quarrelling again."
"There they were, at each other's throats as fiercely as ever," a friend of the family told Lacey. "The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said."
While some initial reports after the funeral claimed the brothers sat down for a meeting with their father, Prince Charles, while Harry was back in the U.K., Lacey now reports that this didn't happen. "There was no reconciliation, and no brotherly sit-down or 'mini summit' following Prince Philip's funeral on April 17," Lacey revealed. "The conflict between [Princess] Diana's two bitterly divided sons does not seem likely to end any time soon."