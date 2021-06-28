There's a Scott Weiland biopic in the works, and it'll be based off the late Stone Temple Pilots/Velvet Revolver frontman's 2011 memoir Not Dead & Not For Sale.

On Monday (June 28), Dark Pictures and Orian Williams announced they acquired the book rights and are producing a film titled Paper Heart, written by Jennifer Erwin.

“It’s an honor to have the trust to tell Scott’s story and the ability to portray the lesser known sides of him – the loving and tender man he was, the high school athlete he was, the melancholy soul he was and the legendary frontman that he will always be,” Erwin said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter.

“Scott was glamorous, complicated and wounded. His childhood had a big effect on his struggles with addiction,” Dark Pictures’ Anne Beagan said in her own statement. Williams added that they're "thrilled to have access to his unreleased music for the film."

“We’ve been approached many times about Scott’s story and when this team came to us with their vision for a film, it felt right,” said David Vigliano, who represents Weiland's estate.

The charismatic singer died of an accidental overdose in 2015. He was 48 years old.