Feedback

Scott Weiland's Memoir 'Not Dead & Not for Sale' To Become Biopic

By Katrina Nattress

June 28, 2021

Photo: Getty Images North America

There's a Scott Weiland biopic in the works, and it'll be based off the late Stone Temple Pilots/Velvet Revolver frontman's 2011 memoir Not Dead & Not For Sale.

On Monday (June 28), Dark Pictures and Orian Williams announced they acquired the book rights and are producing a film titled Paper Heart, written by Jennifer Erwin.

“It’s an honor to have the trust to tell Scott’s story and the ability to portray the lesser known sides of him – the loving and tender man he was, the high school athlete he was, the melancholy soul he was and the legendary frontman that he will always be,” Erwin said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter.

“Scott was glamorous, complicated and wounded. His childhood had a big effect on his struggles with addiction,” Dark Pictures’ Anne Beagan said in her own statement. Williams added that they're "thrilled to have access to his unreleased music for the film."

“We’ve been approached many times about Scott’s story and when this team came to us with their vision for a film, it felt right,” said David Vigliano, who represents Weiland's estate.

The charismatic singer died of an accidental overdose in 2015. He was 48 years old.

Stone Temple PilotsVelvet Revolver

Chat About Scott Weiland's Memoir 'Not Dead & Not for Sale' To Become Biopic

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.