Twitter Can't Get Enough Of Swiss Fan's Reactions At Euro 2020

By Jason Hall

June 28, 2021

France v Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020 - Round of 16
Photo: Getty Images

Passionate sports fans can experience both joy and agony in a mere matter of minutes.

That was proven during the Euro 2020 Round of 16 matchup between France and Switzerland on Monday (June 28) as one Swiss fan's reactions went viral on Twitter.

The unknown fan was captured on ESPN's broadcast experiencing agony as Switzerland trailed 3-2 with less than a minute of regulation time remaining and again showing absolute elation as his country tied the game.

In a span of just over a minute, the Swiss fan went from pulling his shirt collar to his face to joyously screaming shirtless in celebration of Mario Gavranovic's match-tying goal 59 seconds into extra time.

"This is why we love football," talkSPORT's verified Twitter account shared along with the two photos. "One goal can change everything."

Twitter users around the globe also shared the Swiss fan's reactions as Switzerland forced overtime and an eventual penalty kick on Monday.

Switzerland rallied back from a 3-1 deficit to force overtime and an eventual penalty kick round, scoring all five of its goals before goalkeeper Yann Sommer stopped Kylian Mbappé's final attempt to give the Swiss the 5-4 win after penalties, upsetting the defending World Cup champions.

Switzerland advances to the Round of 8 and will face Spain in the Round of 8.

