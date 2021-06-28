Watch Nandi Bushell Jam Out With Arctic Monkeys Drummer Matt Helders

Last year, Nandi Bushell won a virtual drum battle against Dave Grohl. This year, she invited Arctic Monkeys' drummer (and AWESOME friend) Matt Helders over to her house for some tea and a jam session.

On Monday (June 28), the 11-year-old prodigy uploaded the first part of a four-part series, in which the two take on the Arctic Monkeys' 2006 (yes, that was before Nandi was born) hit "I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor."

"Matt Helders came to my house for a cup of Tea and a Jam with me. We had the best time! We jammed loads of songs together and had a lot of fun improvising drum beats," she wrote in the video's YouTube description. "Thank You so so so much Matt for jamming with me and letting me interview you. You are welcome back to my house for a jam again any time. Also Thank You to my guitar teacher Tom McCarthy for adding backing guitar off camera and for being an awesome teacher."

The two also covered Arctic Monkeys' "Brainstorm" and "R U Mine," which will be "coming soon," along with an improvisational jam and an interview between Nandi and Matt.

Watch the "I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor" jam above.