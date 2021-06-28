Why June 28th Matters in Rock History

It’s June 28th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1997, as Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon began its 1056th week on the album chart, rumors started swirling that the record syncs up with The Wizard of Oz when you start it as the MGM lion roars for the third time.

In 2012, Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe was arrested for manslaughter before the band’s gig in Prague. The charge came from a 2010 gig in the city where a fan jumped on stage and got into a tussle, causing him injuries that lead to his death. Blythe was later cleared.

In 1980, Paul McCartney’s “Coming Up” became one of the few live recordings to reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Fans and DJs preferred the live version to the studio one on the flip side of the record.

In 1996, Def Leppard kicked off the North American leg of their 133-date Slang world tour in Ohio.

In 1997, Radiohead went to number one on the UK album chart with their third album, OK Computer. The record only made it to 21 on the US chart.

And in 2000, Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell and his then-wife, artist manager Susan Silver, became the parents of a baby daughter they named Lillian Jean.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)