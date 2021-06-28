Feedback

Why June 29th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

June 29, 2021

It’s June 29th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1973, Deep Purple’s Mark II came to an end after a show in Osaka, Japan when singer Ian Gillan and bassist Roger Glover quit.

In 1969, the Jimi Hendrix Experience performed their last concert together. It took place at the Denver Pop Festival.

In 1988, Nirvana, Mudhoney and Tad all played at Seattle’s Moore Theatre.

In 1999, Everclear filmed the video for their cover of “The Boys Are Back in Town.” The song was on the soundtrack for Detroit Rock City so KissGene Simmons made an appearance with a bunch of porn stars in the visual.

And in 2004, Courtney Love was reprimanded by an LA judge for showing up five hours late to a hearing. Love pled guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct and was let go as long as she paid her victim’s medical bills, joined a drug program and stayed out of trouble.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.