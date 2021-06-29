Ashley Tisdale's Daughter Jupiter 'Fell in Love' With BFF Vanessa Hudgens

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens have been best friends since their High School Musical days, but it seems like Hudgens might have a new BFF—Tisdale's daughter, Jupiter.

While chatting with Access, Tisdale shared details on the first time her longtime bestie met her baby girl. “It was so cool,” she gushed. “She just fell in love with Vanessa. I think she just knew how important she was to me because she reached out her arms to her.”

Tisdale and her husband Christopher French welcomed Jupiter back in March. When Hudgens finally got to meet her in May, Tisdale says the Princess Switch star was “teary-eyed" because Jupiter "kept on staring at her...It was so cute.”