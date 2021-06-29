Feedback

Ashley Tisdale's Daughter Jupiter 'Fell in Love' With BFF Vanessa Hudgens

By Emily Lee

June 29, 2021

2014 Young Hollywood Awards Brought To You By Samsung Galaxy - Backstage And Audience
Photo: Getty Images

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens have been best friends since their High School Musical days, but it seems like Hudgens might have a new BFF—Tisdale's daughter, Jupiter.

While chatting with Access, Tisdale shared details on the first time her longtime bestie met her baby girl. “It was so cool,” she gushed. “She just fell in love with Vanessa. I think she just knew how important she was to me because she reached out her arms to her.”

Tisdale and her husband Christopher French welcomed Jupiter back in March. When Hudgens finally got to meet her in May, Tisdale says the Princess Switch star was “teary-eyed" because Jupiter "kept on staring at her...It was so cute.”

Tisdale shared a photo of Hudgens' first meeting with Jupiter on Instagram Stories at the time, too, writing: “Literally Jupiter opened her arms like hold me the minute she met Ness. It warmed my heart."

