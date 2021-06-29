Feedback

Can You Guess The Highest-Paying Job In Atlanta?

By Kelly Fisher

June 29, 2021

Everyone has wealthy towns that come to mind when thinking of the richest places in their home state. But which profession should you have if you want to afford to live there?

Zippia, a career research hub, regularly ranks the highest-paying jobs in cities and states across the country, including in Atlanta.

Zippia researchers committed to “scrounging through” the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to rank the Top 100 highest-paying jobs in Atlanta.

The highest-paying job offers a salary of $266,090 on average, the Zippia report shows.

Here’s a quick glance at the Top 10:

  1. Obstetricians and Gynecologists
  2. Physicians, All Other; and Ophthalmologists, Except Pediatric
  3. Surgeons, Except Ophthalmologists
  4. Psychiatrists
  5. Family Medicine Physicians
  6. Anesthesiologists
  7. Nurse Anesthetists
  8. Dentists, General
  9. Air Traffic Controllers
  10. Computer and Information Systems Managers

If you’re curious how Atlanta’s highest-paying jobs stack up against the rest of the state, Zippia has you covered.

These are the Top 10 highest-paying jobs in Georgia:

  1. Obstetricians and Gynecologists
  2. Physicians, All Other; and Ophthalmologists, Except Pediatric
  3. Orthodontists
  4. Psychiatrists
  5. Family Medicine Physicians
  6. Anesthesiologists
  7. Surgeons, Except Ophthalmologists
  8. Nurse Anesthetists
  9. Dentists, General
  10. Pediatricians, General

See the Top 100 highest-paying jobs in Atlanta here.

See the Top 100 highest-paying jobs in Georgia here.

