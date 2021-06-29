Can You Guess The Highest-Paying Job In Atlanta?

Everyone has wealthy towns that come to mind when thinking of the richest places in their home state. But which profession should you have if you want to afford to live there?

Zippia, a career research hub, regularly ranks the highest-paying jobs in cities and states across the country, including in Atlanta.

Zippia researchers committed to “scrounging through” the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to rank the Top 100 highest-paying jobs in Atlanta.

The highest-paying job offers a salary of $266,090 on average, the Zippia report shows.

Here’s a quick glance at the Top 10:

Obstetricians and Gynecologists Physicians, All Other; and Ophthalmologists, Except Pediatric Surgeons, Except Ophthalmologists Psychiatrists Family Medicine Physicians Anesthesiologists Nurse Anesthetists Dentists, General Air Traffic Controllers Computer and Information Systems Managers

If you’re curious how Atlanta’s highest-paying jobs stack up against the rest of the state, Zippia has you covered.

These are the Top 10 highest-paying jobs in Georgia:

Obstetricians and Gynecologists Physicians, All Other; and Ophthalmologists, Except Pediatric Orthodontists Psychiatrists Family Medicine Physicians Anesthesiologists Surgeons, Except Ophthalmologists Nurse Anesthetists Dentists, General Pediatricians, General

See the Top 100 highest-paying jobs in Atlanta here.

See the Top 100 highest-paying jobs in Georgia here.