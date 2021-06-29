Detroit Teens Steal Vehicle, Lead Police On Chase That Ends In Crash

A Detroit teen has been hospitalized after a stolen car crashed into a telephone pole during a police chase early Tuesday (June 28) morning.

According to Warren police, an Eastpointe 14-year-old boy took his mother's car for a spin with another 14-year-old boy as a passenger.

WDIV reported that it is unclear why police began chasing the vehicle, but the chase reportedly began near Groesbeck Highway and Nine Mile Road.

Officials say the chase ended about four miles away after the teen crashed into a telephone pole on Detroit's east side near Kelly Road and Seymour Street.

Police say the passenger of the stolen vehicle was the one that sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital. The teen's injuries are currently unknown.

The 14-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken into police custody and later released to his family.

No additional details have been released about whether or not charges will be filed against the two teens.