Disney Is Giving Away 50 Free Trips For The 50th Anniversary Celebration

Well, this is magical news!

Walt Disney World has announced that it will give away 50 free trips ahead of its 50th anniversary this year. To make this even more special, Disney is calling on you to nominate the "magic makers" in your life to be selected for one of the free vacations. A "magic maker" is simply somebody who has inspired you over the course of the past year—a time when many of us needed a little inspiration,

“All of us at Disney have been inspired by the countless acts of goodwill by people across the country throughout the pandemic,” Chairman of Disney Parks Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro said in a press release. “These magic makers and their stories have changed us in ways we never imagined. That’s why we’re so proud to celebrate those who continue to make everyday magic a reality.”

Nominations can be submitted online at disneymagicmakers.com or via social media until October 1, 2021. If you choose to submit your nominations through a post on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or TikTok, make sure to use the hashtag #DisneyMagicMakers. Recipients will be gifted a trip to Disney World and a year-long subscription to Disney+.

In addition to giving away 50 free trips to the most magical place on Earth, Disney will also donate a total of $400,000 to organizations that have inspired others throughout the pandemic, including Make-A-Wish, Starlight Children's Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and The Nature Conservancy.