It's Hotter In Portland Than It's Ever Been In Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles

By Bill Galluccio

June 29, 2021

Oregon Braces For Record Heat
Photo: Bloomberg

On Monday (June 28), Portland, Oregon, set a new high-temperature record as the mercury climbed to 116 degrees. That is hotter than it has ever been in many cities, including Miami, Los Angeles, and Dallas. Only two major U.S. cities, Las Vegas and Phoenix, have recorded a higher temperature.

It got so hot in Portland that officials had to suspend streetcar service because the cables were melting. In Seattle, road crews had to perform emergency repairs as parts of the highway began to buckle under the intense heat.

Dozens of cities across the Pacific Northwest also set new records on Monday as a heat dome continues to bake the region and bring temperatures that are 30 to 40 degrees above average. Seattle set a new record, hitting triple digits three days in a row for the first time ever. The heat even stretched up into Canada, where Lytton, British Columbia, set a new Canadian record of 118 degrees.

The heatwave will continue on Tuesday as more than 12 million people in the West remain under heat watches. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for parts of Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Nevada. In addition to the scorching heat, the humidity levels will be high, making it feel even warmer than it already is.

