Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Were 'In A Great Mood' During L.A. Date Night

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making the most of their scorching summer reunion.

The entertainer, 51, and actor, 48, were recently photographed on a date in Los Angeles, where they were seen in a private room at the Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio. "They enjoyed Mediterranean food in one of the private dining rooms. Jen looked amazing," a source told PEOPLE. "They were both in a great mood. Ben always looks very happy when he is with Jen.” Another source added that J.Lo “spends as much time with Ben as possible."

It’s been 17 years since the power couple broke up, but they appear to be making up for the lost time. Earlier this month, an insider told the mag that the pair have been discussing summer plans and "want to spend as much time together as possible." They are also reportedly interested in taking a trip together.

While the entertainer and actor made waves before and during their 2002 engagement, they postponed their wedding the following year and separated afterward. "As hot and heavy as their relationship was, they were on very different paths at the end of it," a source previously told Page Six. "Jennifer was ready to settle down and have kids, but Ben wasn’t keen on giving up his bachelor lifestyle just yet. In the end, she got tired of waiting for him to come around — even though it broke her heart to end things."

Lopez previously referred to the Bennifer split as her "first real heartbreak," which eventually led to her romance with her future husband, Marc Anthony, who helped her believe in love once again. "Marc came back into my life three days after I should have been at the altar saying ‘I do’ to another man," she wrote in her 2014 book, True Love.