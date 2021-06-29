Feedback

Kate Middleton Won't Attend Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling

By Emily Lee

June 29, 2021

The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits The Angela Marmont Centre For UK Biodiversity
Photo: Getty Images

Last summer, Prince William and Prince Harry announced the statue they commissioned to honor their late mother, Princess Diana, would be unveiled on her 60th birthday. As July 1, 2021 approaches, more details about the unveiling ceremony, which will take place in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace, are being revealed.

While it was first reported Kate Middleton would be by Prince William's side for the occasion, it has now been confirmed that, like her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, Kate won't be joining her husband.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the event has been "scaled back for precautionary measures" due to the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant in the U.K. Because of this unfortunate circumstance, Prince William and Prince Harry will only be joined by the close family of the their mother, members of the statue committee, the statue's sculptor, Ian Rank-Broadley, and garden designer Pip Morrison.

Since Kate won't be in attendance at the official ceremony, she will visit the statue privately with her husband and three children, Prince George, Prince Charlotte, and Prince Louis, a source confirms to the outlet.

Chat About Kate Middleton Won't Attend Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.