Kate Middleton Won't Attend Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling

Last summer, Prince William and Prince Harry announced the statue they commissioned to honor their late mother, Princess Diana, would be unveiled on her 60th birthday. As July 1, 2021 approaches, more details about the unveiling ceremony, which will take place in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace, are being revealed.

While it was first reported Kate Middleton would be by Prince William's side for the occasion, it has now been confirmed that, like her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, Kate won't be joining her husband.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the event has been "scaled back for precautionary measures" due to the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant in the U.K. Because of this unfortunate circumstance, Prince William and Prince Harry will only be joined by the close family of the their mother, members of the statue committee, the statue's sculptor, Ian Rank-Broadley, and garden designer Pip Morrison.

Since Kate won't be in attendance at the official ceremony, she will visit the statue privately with her husband and three children, Prince George, Prince Charlotte, and Prince Louis, a source confirms to the outlet.