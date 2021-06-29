Feedback

Kentucky Man Shuts Down Louisville Airport After Punching TSA Agents

By Anna Gallegos

June 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A Kentucky man was recently arrested for allegedly assaulting two Transportation Security Administration agents at the Louisville airport.

Anthony Stigall, 40, of Danville, "breached" the TSA checkpoint at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on the morning of June 15, WDRB reported.

He started yelling "I want my plane to Iraq!" after he allegedly punched one TSA agent in the face and shoved another. The punched agent was later taken to a nearby hospital.

After making his way through the checkpoint, Stigall ignored agents who told him to stop while he ran towards an airplane gate. There he was handcuffed by a plain clothes DEA agents.

The incident briefly shut down the Louisville airport as officers took Stigall into custody.

He was taken to the Louisville jail and faces charges for probation violation; two counts of fourth-degree assault; resisting arrest; second-degree criminal trespassing; second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot; and attempted criminal possession of forged identifying instrument, The Advocate-Messenger reported.

Asides from the criminal charges, Stigall was also fined nearly $14,000 by the TSA for violating security requirements.

Stigall is one of the growing number of unruly passengers recently fined for bad behavior on a plane or in an airport. There have been more than 3,000 cases of disruptive passengers since January, CBS News reported.

