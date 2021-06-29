Spencer will focus on just one weekend in the life of Princess Diana, following the young royal as she navigates the Christmas holiday with the royal family at Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Over the course of the weekend, Princess Diana comes to the decision to leave Prince Charles.

“‘Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life,” Stewart previously said in a statement about the film. “It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her.”

The script was written by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight, who said in an interview with Variety that working on Spencer "has been a pleasure. I think it’s a different perspective on a story that we don’t all know well, but we all feel we now are a part of it...And I just found the whole thing fascinating. To talk to people who knew her and to try and get a view of this person — who this person really was — who was an ordinary person in extraordinary situations is the way I think of her.”

Spencer is expected to make its debut sometime in the fall of 2021.