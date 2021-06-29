Kristen Stewart Can't Stop Thinking About Princess Diana After Playing Her
By Emily Lee
June 29, 2021
Despite wrapping on the film months ago, Kristen Stewart is still caught up in her role as Princess Diana in the upcoming biopic Spencer. The actress told El Paso Inc in a recent interview that she "can't stop thinking about" the late Princess of Wales.
Stewart said "getting to know Diana" for the upcoming film "has been a really cool experience." Following the massive amounts of preparation she had to do for the role, Stewart says Diana now "means a lot" to her.
"Now, I can't stop thinking about her," Stewart continued. "I often wonder what she'd think about what's going on in the world right now. To be honest, I've now consumed pretty much all there is to consume in terms of videos and interviews. I've watched everything that you could hear or see. I even go to sleep with it on."
That sapphire.— NEON (@neonrated) March 25, 2021
Kristen Stewart in Pablo Larraín’s SPENCER.
Coming this fall. pic.twitter.com/NdYm3EMhOc
Spencer will focus on just one weekend in the life of Princess Diana, following the young royal as she navigates the Christmas holiday with the royal family at Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Over the course of the weekend, Princess Diana comes to the decision to leave Prince Charles.
“‘Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life,” Stewart previously said in a statement about the film. “It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her.”
The script was written by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight, who said in an interview with Variety that working on Spencer "has been a pleasure. I think it’s a different perspective on a story that we don’t all know well, but we all feel we now are a part of it...And I just found the whole thing fascinating. To talk to people who knew her and to try and get a view of this person — who this person really was — who was an ordinary person in extraordinary situations is the way I think of her.”
Spencer is expected to make its debut sometime in the fall of 2021.