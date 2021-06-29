Man Wins Both Showcases On 'Price Is Right' And Loses His Mind

This is a celebration you simply need to see.

The Price is Right had quite a memorable moment during the Showcase this week. For those who may not be familiar, this segment features two lucky contestants with the opportunity to compete for more prizes and money by attempting to guess the price of the cost of their entire showcase. The Showcase Showdown takes place twice during any given episode of The Price is Right—first, at the halfway mark, and second, right before the actual showcase segment. While contestants have the opportunity to win both showcases, however, it's very rare to see that happen.

During a recent episode of The Price is Right, one of the contestants bid within $250 of his showcase. This means he ended up winning both showcases. The only thing more heartwarming than his reaction is how fans of the show celebrated the rare moment on social media.