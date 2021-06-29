Feedback

Man Wins Both Showcases On 'Price Is Right' And Loses His Mind

By Emily Lee

June 29, 2021

"The Price Is Right" Daytime Emmys-Themed Episode Taping
Photo: Getty Images

This is a celebration you simply need to see.

The Price is Right had quite a memorable moment during the Showcase this week. For those who may not be familiar, this segment features two lucky contestants with the opportunity to compete for more prizes and money by attempting to guess the price of the cost of their entire showcase. The Showcase Showdown takes place twice during any given episode of The Price is Right—first, at the halfway mark, and second, right before the actual showcase segment. While contestants have the opportunity to win both showcases, however, it's very rare to see that happen.

During a recent episode of The Price is Right, one of the contestants bid within $250 of his showcase. This means he ended up winning both showcases. The only thing more heartwarming than his reaction is how fans of the show celebrated the rare moment on social media.

“The end of today's The Price Is Right was awesome," one viewer wrote on Twitter. "A double showcase winner. I haven't seen that in a long time. He was on the ground, slapping the floor, back to his feet, looking at the car, got in the boat, arms in air and screaming oh my God. Great to see such happiness."

"That's not something you see every day," another fan pointed out.

The contestant, a man named Joel, is only the eighth person in the show's history to win a double showcase.

