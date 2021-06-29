Feedback

Prince George & Prince William Wore Matching Suits To A Soccer Game

By Emily Lee

June 29, 2021

European Football Championship - England - Germany
Photo: Getty Images

This twinning moment between father and son is adorable.

On Tuesday (June 29), Prince George stepped out with his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, to cheer on England's national soccer team at Wembley Stadium. The 7-year-old royal and his dad rocked matching suits to the match, including donning colorful times for the occasion. Kate even subtly coordinated her red jacket to compliment her son and husband's ties, as well as show support for the team.

England is facing off against Germany in the European Championships. The national squads are battling for a place in the tournament's quarterfinals.

FBL-EURO-2020-2021-MATCH44-ENG-GER
Photo: Getty Images
FBL-EURO-2020-2021-MATCH44-ENG-GER-FANS
Photo: Getty Images

As many supporters of the Royal Family know, Prince George is a big soccer fan. Back in 2019, the young royal sported his own England national team jersey for his annual birthday portrait.

While this is believed to be the first time Prince George has had the opportunity to watch the national team play live, he's attended club games in the past, including an Aston Villa match in 2019. During the game, the future king was caught celebrating a goal for Aston Villa alongside his parents. Prince William is known to be an ardent supporter of the club.

Chat About Prince George & Prince William Wore Matching Suits To A Soccer Game

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.