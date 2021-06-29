Prince George & Prince William Wore Matching Suits To A Soccer Game

This twinning moment between father and son is adorable.

On Tuesday (June 29), Prince George stepped out with his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, to cheer on England's national soccer team at Wembley Stadium. The 7-year-old royal and his dad rocked matching suits to the match, including donning colorful times for the occasion. Kate even subtly coordinated her red jacket to compliment her son and husband's ties, as well as show support for the team.

England is facing off against Germany in the European Championships. The national squads are battling for a place in the tournament's quarterfinals.