Ray J & Wendy Williams Spotted Out Together — See The Pics

By Peyton Blakemore

June 29, 2021

Ray J and Wendy Williams are just friends!

Over the weekend, the longtime buddies were spotted walking arm-in-arm while out in New York City, sparking dating rumors.

However, the 56-year-old talk show host and 40-year-old reality star set the record straight on social media shortly after their relationship status became an Internet hot topic.

"Guess who's treating me to brunch? He's very cute & very married. I'm close to his family & he is my little brother," Wendy captioned a smiling photo of two.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 28, 2021
Photo: Getty Images

As fans know, Ray J is married to wife Princess Love. The reality star filed for divorce last September/ However, the two reconciled shortly after with Ray confirming their rekindled romance in February.

“We’re in a good place right now, we’re in Miami, we’re gonna move down to Miami, I don’t think we’re going back to Los Angeles any time soon,” he told TMZ Live. “We’ve been taking care of the kids, they love it out here, and it’s given us a different mood and outlook on life. God is good, we’re taking it one day at a time.”

