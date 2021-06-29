Ray J & Wendy Williams Spotted Out Together — See The Pics
By Peyton Blakemore
June 29, 2021
Ray J and Wendy Williams are just friends!
Over the weekend, the longtime buddies were spotted walking arm-in-arm while out in New York City, sparking dating rumors.
However, the 56-year-old talk show host and 40-year-old reality star set the record straight on social media shortly after their relationship status became an Internet hot topic.
"Guess who's treating me to brunch? He's very cute & very married. I'm close to his family & he is my little brother," Wendy captioned a smiling photo of two.
As fans know, Ray J is married to wife Princess Love. The reality star filed for divorce last September/ However, the two reconciled shortly after with Ray confirming their rekindled romance in February.
“We’re in a good place right now, we’re in Miami, we’re gonna move down to Miami, I don’t think we’re going back to Los Angeles any time soon,” he told TMZ Live. “We’ve been taking care of the kids, they love it out here, and it’s given us a different mood and outlook on life. God is good, we’re taking it one day at a time.”