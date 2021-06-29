Ray J and Wendy Williams are just friends!

Over the weekend, the longtime buddies were spotted walking arm-in-arm while out in New York City, sparking dating rumors.

However, the 56-year-old talk show host and 40-year-old reality star set the record straight on social media shortly after their relationship status became an Internet hot topic.

"Guess who's treating me to brunch? He's very cute & very married. I'm close to his family & he is my little brother," Wendy captioned a smiling photo of two.