Resident Of Neighboring Miami Tower Says Cracks Showed Up After Collapse

While rescue teams continue to look for survivors of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse, those living in the neighboring building are concerned about the structural integrity of their building.

Robert Lisman lives in Champlain Towers East and noticed cracks in columns in the parking garage of the building following the collapse.

"I am afraid that there could be some issue in our building that will result in what we saw in Champlain Towers South," Lisman said during a meeting with city officials, according to WPLG.

Residents have not been evacuated from that building, or Champlain Towers North, despite Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett saying he wouldn't sleep there.

"If you ask me if I would want to spend the night in that building, I would not be willing to do that," Burkett said over the weekend.

Residents who wish to leave their condos can get temporary housing through FEMA until inspectors deem the building safe.

Officials are still trying to determine what caused the 12-story building to collapse. James McGuinness, the town's building official, told residents that he had inspected the construction on the building's roof about 14 hours before the collapse and didn't see any red flags.

"There was no inordinate amount of equipment or materials or anything on that roof that caught my building official's eye that would make it alarming as to this place collapsing," McGuinness said.

At least 11 people have now died, and more than 150 people remain unaccounted for. Rescue operations are still underway as crews sift through the rubble, trying to find survivors who may still be trapped.