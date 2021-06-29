Rock Hall Announces 3 Emerging Artists Named 2021 "Resident Rockers"

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame revealed the emerging artists selected as this year’s “Resident Rockers.”

Those local artists are Sarah Bailey, Marcus Smith, and Gabe Reed (aka M.O.O.K.Y).

The Kulas Foundation, which aims to support musical arts in Greater Cleveland, presents the Resident Rockers program. The program “will allow songwriters to advance their careers by working with Hall of Fame professional staff and external partners and by regularly performing live sets on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s popular outdoor Local Artists Stage,” the Rock Hall states.

“We’re excited for the return of the program and grateful for the Kulas Foundation’s support,” Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris said. “Music is the heartbeat of Northeast Ohio and we want to give developing artists the resources and access to opportunities that will take them to the next step in their careers.”

Meet the 2021 Resident Rockers:

Sarah Bailey

Bailey, 25, has garnered attention from pop icon Taylor Swift for her elaborate Christmas-light display set to Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm.”

Bailey writes, produces and records her music in her home studio, and has music available on all platforms, according to the Rock Hall.

Marcus Smith

The multi-instrumentalist/rapper/singer/songwriter dubs his strongest musical influences The Beetles, Lenny Kravitz, Bruno Mars and Lupe Fiasco. Smith “brings a fresh experience for which you will want to tune in,” the Rock Hall says.

Gabe Reed aka M.O.O.K.Y

The singer-songwriter and producer nods to Mac Miller, Prince and Jeff Buckley in his alternative rock and hip-hop styles of music. Reed previously lived in New York City and returned home to Northeast Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Rock Hall.

Find out more about the Resident Rockers program here.