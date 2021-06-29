'That's So Raven' Star Kyle Massey Charged For 'Immoral' Contact With Minor

Kyle Massey, who starred on hit shows like That's So Raven and its spinoff Cory in the House, is facing a felony charge of immoral communication with a minor. According to Variety, the charge was filed June 14 in King's County, Washington, and stems from a 2019 lawsuit that alleges Massey, now 29, sent explicit photos, texts and videos to a 13-year-old girl.

The lawsuit states that the unnamed girl met the Disney Channel alum when she was 4 years old and kept in touch over the years due to her interest in getting involved in the industry. Throughout that time, the girl and her mother claim that Massey "held himself out as a father figure" and even suggested she move from Seattle to Los Angeles to live with him and his girlfriend, per Variety.

In 2018, communication reportedly increased after the girl expressed interest in a reboot of Cory in the House, with the actor sending the girl a friend request on Snapchat. The lawsuit then alleges he sent "numerous sexually explicit text messages, images and videos" shortly after.

The girl and her family are suing Massey for at least $1.5 million for "intentional infliction of emotional distress, harmful matter sent with intention of seducing a minor, attempting to commit a lewd act with a minor and annoying or molesting a minor," Variety reports.

Following news of the 2019 lawsuit, Massey denied any misconduct and said he was being extorted, according to the Daily Mail. He issued a statement at the time, through his attorney Lee Hutton: "No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct."

Multiple news outlets have reached out to Massey's representatives for comment after he failed to appear in a King's County court Monday (June 29) for arraignment, but have not heard back.