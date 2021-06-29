WATCH: Boaters Capture 200-Foot Cliff Face Collapsing Into Lake Superior

A group of boaters on Lake Superior captured the terrifying moment a cliff face collapsed into the water. Jahn Martin was on vacation and took a pontoon boat out near Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

As they approached the cliffs, a 200-foot section came crashing down into the water, sending ten-foot waves towards the boat. Martin said they heard the rocks cracking about a minute before the cliff face collapsed into the lake.

"We could hear the cliff wall popping and cracking, and within 60 seconds, a section of cliff approximately 200 feet wide fell before us," Martin told WLUC. "The splash and swell wave were very dramatic."

Luckily, the boat managed to ride out the waves, and nobody was injured.

Martin shared the dramatic video with the TV station.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE