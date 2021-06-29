Where To Watch July 4th Fireworks In And Around Louisville

What's more American than watching fireworks on the Fourth of July?

Several communities in and around Louisville have free firework shows for locals to enjoy during this upcoming holiday weekend. So grab your family and lawn chairs to celebrate America with the community.

Kentucky:

Louisville Orchestra Waterfront Concert

Where & when: The free concert will start at 8:30 p.m., but the gates open at 6:30 p.m. at the Great Lawn at Waterfront Park. There will be performances by the orchestra, Sam Bush, and local artists. Fireworks will happen after the concert.

Fourth of July Weekend in Paristown

Where & when: Friday kicks off three days of concerts in the Paristown Arts & Entertainment District. Day passes are $10 and weekend passes are $25. Kids under 10 get in for free with an adult. Fireworks will be held after the July 4th concerts.

Jeffersontown's Summerfest 2021

Where & when: Games, local bands, and food trucks will be at Veteran's Memorial Park at 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Thunder Over Radcliff

Where & when: You can watch the fireworks show in either your car or lawn chair on Lincoln Trail. Food trucks will also be there. Fireworks are expected to start at 10 p.m.

Bullitt Blast & Shepherdsville City Fair

Where & when: The fair begins on July 2 and a fireworks show will be July 3. A full schedule of events can be found on the Bullitt Blast website.