Where To Watch July 4th Fireworks In And Around Oklahoma City

What's more American than watching fireworks on the Fourth of July?

Several communities in and around Oklahoma City have free firework shows for locals to enjoy during this upcoming holiday weekend. So grab your family and lawn chairs to celebrate America with the community.

Edmond Liberty Fest

Liberty Fest officially kicked off last weekend, but celebrations are still planned for July 3 and July 4.

Where and when: The parade will kick off at 9 a.m. on July 3 in downtown Edmond, and a family friendly celebration will take place at Mitch Park starting at 2 p.m. Fireworks will be July 4 at E. C. Hafer Park starting at 9:30 p.m.

El Reno: Food, Friends & Fireworks

Where and when: There will be various sports tournaments, food trucks, and live music. The celebration starts at 9 a.m. at Lake El Reno, but fireworks will be held at dusk on July 3.

Kingfisher Independence Celebration

Where and when: A parade will start at 10 a.m. on Main Street on July 3. Celebrations will continue throughout the day at the park, and fireworks and live music starts at 8 p.m.

Midwest City Tribute To Liberty

Where and when: A celebration with food trucks and live music starts at 6 p.m. on July 4 at Joe B. Barnes Regional Park. Fireworks begin at around 9:45 p.m.

Moore's Celebration in the Heartland

Where and when: The celebration goes from 2 to 10 p.m. at Buck Thomas Park on July 4. There will be a tent with free children's activities, but there will also be tickets for helicopter rides, train rides, inflatable rides, and a mechanical bull on sale.

Norman's 4th Fest

Where and when: A celebration with games for kids of all ages, face painting, live music, and more starts at 5 p.m. at Reaves Park on July 4. Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.

Oklahoma City's 4th of July in Bricktown

Where and when: Bricktown is putting on a block party starting at 7 p.m. on July 4. There will be live music, games, and local businesses will be open. The downtown fireworks show starts at 9:45 p.m.

Piedmont Freedom Fest

Where and when: There will be a parade, free rides, local vendors near 1st and Monroe starting at 5 p.m. on July 4. Fireworks begin once it's dark.

Yukon's Freedom Fest

Where and when: There's a full day of family friendly activities starting at City Park at 8 a.m. on July 3. Evening events will be held at Chisholm Trail Park on July 3 and 4, and there will be fireworks shows on both evenings. A full schedule can be found at the Yukon city's website.