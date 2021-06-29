Why July 2nd Matters In Rock History

It’s July 2nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1991, several people were injured at a Guns N’ Roses concert near St. Louis, Missouri after singer Axl Rose left the stage, angry over a camera-wielding audience member. The crowd rioted and the singer was charged with third-degree assault and property damage but didn’t turn himself in for a year.

In 2005, the Live 8 concerts were held in ten cities across the globe to raise awareness about poverty in Africa. The event saw sets from U2, Paul McCartney, Green Day, Linkin Park and many others, but most famously, Pink Floyd reunited with Roger Waters for the festival after nearly two decades of bickering.

In 1981, Foreigner released their album 4. The record included hits like “Juke Box Hero,” “Urgent” and “Waiting for a Girl Like You.”

In 1980, Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart were arrested for suspicion of starting a riot after they tried to interfere in a drug bust at the San Diego Sports Arena.

And in 1979, Sony introduced the Walkman, the first portable audio cassette player.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)