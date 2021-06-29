Why July 4th Matters in Rock History

It’s July 4th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1982, Ozzy Osbourne married his manager, Sharon Arden, who clearly wasn’t scared off by the rocker biting the head off a bat earlier that year.

In 1995, at Lollapalooza in George, Washington, Courtney Love punched Bikini Kill singer Kathleen Hanna. She was charged with assault and required to take courses in anger management.

In 1969, The Kinks’ Ray Davies spent the day in a Hollywood studio, mixing The Turtles’ final album, Turtle Soup.

In 1969, Grand Funk Railroad played the Atlanta Pop Festival, which was held in Hampton, Georgia. A&R reps from Capitol Records liked what they saw and signed the band.

And in 2003, Metallica, Limp Bizkit, Linkin Park, the Deftones and Mudvayne kicked off the Summer Sanitarium Tour in Pontiac, Michigan.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)