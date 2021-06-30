All The Fourth of July Restaurant Specials & Deals You Need To Know

Fourth of July weekend is here! In honor of this holiday, many of your favorite restaurants have a variety of specials and deals you need to know about. If you don't feel like barbequing in this heat, stop by one of these eateries before the fireworks.

7-Eleven: 7Rewards loyalty app members get a coupon to redeem for a free small Slurpee any day in July.

Abuelo’s: From July 1 to July 5, get the famous red, white and blue American Flag Margarita for only $8.95. Plus, get 15% off takeout or curbside purchases from July 1 to July 7.

Baked by Melissa: The cupcake company has three commemorative cupcake packs for Independence Day. The S’mores & Stripes 25-pack, the Firecracker 50-pack and the Party in the USA 100-pack are available now until July 7.

Bob Evans: For the fourth, order one of their family-sized meals that feed up to 6 people starting at $5.49 per person.

Bonefish Grill: Nothing says summertime quite like a loaded lobster roll! Served up at your local Bonefish Grill this 4th of July, pick-up a tasty classic with a twist and bite into their Lobster and Shrimp Roll featuring perfectly chilled, shucked lobster + shrimp tossed with signature Bang Bang sauce and served in a lightly toasted baguette. Available July 1 through July 7 at your local Bonefish Grill for dine-in or carryout, guests can also enjoy with friends and family when ordered as a Family Bundle that serves up to four with choice of salad, cookies and fresh bread for only $49.99.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: This Fourth of July, order a Family Bundle to go (starting at $24.99), featuring summer classics like House-Smoked Baby Back Ribs or Chicken Tenders, and two family-sized sides and a half-dozen signature Honey Butter Croissants.

Cheesecake Factory: Celebrate the fourth with a delicious brunch! On Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., their brunch menu features delicious menu favorites like Fried Chicken Eggs Benedict, Bruleed French Toast and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes.

Denny’s: Just ahead of 4th of July, Denny’s is rolling out their Spotlight Stack series, highlighting a featured pancake dish from their delicious buttermilk stacks collection throughout the year – this month’s feature (again) is The Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast, which includes a light and fluffy stack of pancakes crafted with farm-fresh buttermilk and blueberries and topped with freshly sliced strawberries, a drizzle of cream cheese icing and a dollop of sweet, whipped cream, served up with two eggs, golden hash browns, plus two crispy bacon strips or sausage links. They also offering Cinnamon Sugar Pancake Puppies which are bite-sized round pancakes tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing in portions of six or ten.

Not only will applicants receive Denny’s new Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast for applying on-site at any of The America’s Diner’s Hiring Tour stops (more on this below), but the first 25 interviewees at each of Denny’s 1,600+ brick-and-mortar locations will receive a coupon for a free Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast to be redeemed through Tuesday, August 31.

Eddie V’s: Take your grilling to the next level with Fourth of July Marketplace Boxes (serve four or more), featuring a selection of uncooked prime steaks and lobster for your at-home cookout. Last year, options included Filet Mignon, New York Strip, Prime Bone-in Ribeye and Lobster along with a set of chef’s tongs, Eddie V’s Black Tie Seasoning and festive sparklers. They will likely serve something very similar this year.

Fogo de Chão: Dine in on the Fourth of July with a complimentary children’s Full Churrasco Experience (lunch or dinner) – with the purchase of an adult full priced Churrasco. In addition, Fogo is offering a special Fourth of July To Go package that includes everything needed to have a Brazilian-inspired celebration Independence Day right at home. The fully cooked and ready to eat package generous serves six and features the choice of two fire-roasted meats, salads, Brazilian sides, pão de queijo cheese bread and dessert. Pre-orders are available now through Sunday, July 4, for pick-up on over the holiday weekend

Founding Farmers: With locations in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania, this small farmer-owned restaurant chain is offering backyard BBQ kits and ready-to-eat lunch boxes available for preorder from now until Wednesday, July 1, at 5 p.m., for contact-free curbside pickup on July 3 or 4.

GoPuff: No matter how you decide to celebrate, Gopuff has your back with delivery to your doorstep in about 30 minutes. Plus, a handful of great deals! Take $25 off when you spend $100+ on all orders, get Utz BOGO 50% off, Frito Lays for 2/$6, 2/$7 Dreyer’s Ice Cream, Mars Ice cream 25% off and $1 off Waterloo Sparkling Water.

IHOP: Get 20% off your first online order with the code IHOP20. Feast on steakburgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, fries and more.

Instacart: They are offering a ton of deals with other brands! Siete and Instacart are offering the following deals until August 1: $1 off Siete Tortilla Chips, $1.50 off Siete Lime Chips and $1.00 off Siete Fuego Chips. Other deals include $1 off one SkinnyPop Sweet Vanilla Kettle Popped Popcorn product until July 31 and $3 off select Brita pitchers through July 4.

Jamba: From July 2 through July 4, My Jamba Rewards members will have exclusive, early access to the Summer Blackberry smoothie (launching July 6) and can enjoy $0 delivery fee on Jamba website or app orders of $15 or more when they use code “FIREWORKS” at checkout.

Kona Grill: Celebrate America’s birthday by offering a few patriotic specials including Tuna & Lobster Poke with Blue Tempura Crunch for $17.76 and a Red, White and Blue Margarita Flight for $9! Kona Grill’s specials are available from Friday, July 2 – Monday, July 5, and can be enjoyed in-restaurant and on Kona Grill’s outdoor patios, as well as for takeout.